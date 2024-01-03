Publishing: 27 January 2024

Feature 1: Cleaning products by

The major household cleaning categories are all suffering volume declines in the past year. Despite this, some brands are still cleaning up. How? What are they doing to stop shoppers switching to cheaper own-label lines or prevent them from leaving the category altogether? And what’s in store in terms of innovation in the coming year?

Environmental claims: With the environmental impact of household cleaning products and the materials they’re packaged under growing scrutiny, brands are trying to clean up their act and many are using environmental claims as a USP. Who’s doing what and do the claims stack up?

Cost inflation and shrinkflation: To what extent have manufacturers been burned by cost increases? How have they dealt with them? Have they passed them on to shoppers? Are they shrinking packs?

Own label v brands: This feature will pay close attention to the dynamic between brands and own label in this category? Who’s gaining share?

Innovation: Analysis of the latest innovations in household cleaning will be central to this piece. We will be profiling four new launches in a separate box.

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.

Feature 2: Paper products by

Whatever the world throws at us, we’ll always need toilet paper. That’s probably why the market has avoided the volume slide that’s hit many other grocery categories in the past year, with sales growing by 13.7% on volumes up (just) by 0.1%. Surprisingly, own-label loo roll is losing share to brands. Why? Which brands have seen strongest growth? What are they doing to justify their premium? And what can brands in other household paper products categories learn from them?

Environmental claims: A growing number of loo roll brands are marketing themselves on environmental grounds. How are they performing? And do their claims stack up?

