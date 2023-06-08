By Nicola Gordon-Seymour nicola.gordonseymour@gmail.com

Publishing: 15 July 2023

Advertising deadline: 30 June 2023

Submissions deadline: 23 June 2023

Even in baby care, hardly a discretionary category, there are telltale signs of shoppers being put off by inflation. Volumes are mildly down, and prices are up a tenth, according to Kantar. It’s therefore been a good time for own label ranges, where price rises are more restrained and volumes are up. Baby care in Aldi and Lidl has especially benefitted from shoppers doing more of their shopping in discounters. So how are own label ranges in infant and childcare adapting in inflationary times? How have they been impacted by the rise in input costs seen in other categories? And what are brands and pricier ranges doing to compete?

Own label ranges: What are own label ranges like for infant and childcare products? How have they adapted to the cost-of-living crisis? How has merchandising changed?

Input costs: What kind of input costs increases is the category seeing? How are suppliers trying to mitigate or adapt to rising costs?

Brands: How are brands justifying their typically higher price points during a time of recession? What benefits are they highlighting to shoppers?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each