When is alcohol free really alcohol free? It’s a question low & no brands are increasingly asking as the category becomes more mainstream. While big alcohol companies are often inclined to aim for 0.0% – in the small print, sometimes up to 0.05% – challenger brands may opt for up to 0.5%. This could give the 0.0% crowd a competitive advantage, leading some to argue for a wider definition of alcohol free seen in other countries. Shoppers, on the other hand, will no doubt want clarity on how much booze is in their boozeless beverage, which isn’t always clear. So who is winning the argument on low & no labelling? Which brands stand to win and lose? And what will it ultimately mean for the category’s success?

Labels: Some 0.5% low & no brands reckon they should also be classified as alcohol free, as is the case in other countries. Could this help reassure customers and boost sales? Will it level the field between big and small brands?

Health: Given that some consumers will want their alcohol-free booze to be really alcohol free, what are the health concerns around any changes to labelling? And what could brands do to make it clearer what’s in the bottle?

Big vs small: This past year has seen even more big brands launch low & no variants. Are the alcohol incumbents taking over low & no? What scope does it leave for challengers and pioneers?

Cost of living: Shoppers have been cutting back on booze amid the cost of living crisis. How is it affecting low & no varieties?

Table beer: While craft beer is known for abv of 5% and above, a lesser known niche of so-called ‘small’ or ‘table’ beer often ranges between 2% and 3%. Given the moderation trend, how are these beers performing in UK retail? And what’s the scope for expansion?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each