By Kevin White

Publishing: 3 February 2024

Advertising deadline: 22 January 2024

Submissions deadline: 22 January 2024

Is auditing working for meat, and poultry producers? That question gained resonance last October when a new Red Tractor environmental framework was received with fury by farmers who say they received zero consultation from the assurance scheme prior to launch.

One farmer said the scheme was “another boot on the throats of producers” and the NFU has since launched a review of Red Tractor. So, with some producers complaining of having to be audited by myriad assurance schemes as much as 60 times a year, what is the future of Red Tractor and other schemes like it? And can anything be learned from other countries such as Ireland?

Christmas sales: We will look at Christmas sales of meat and poultry. How did they change year on year?

Why do audit schemes matter? We will profile four assurance schemes, outlining what they do, why they say they matter and any criticisms they’ve faced in recent years.

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.