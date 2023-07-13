By Rob Brown rob_j_a_brown@hotmail.com

Publishing: 19 August 2023

Advertising deadline: 4 August 2023

Submissions deadline: 28 July 2023

There’s some de-weeding going on in plant-based meats right now. It means the meat-free fixture is likely to look very different in the coming months. So how are cost pressures affecting the plant-based meat category? Which propositions are faring better during straitened times? And how can the category overcome accusations of gimmickry to lay down stronger roots for the future?

Proposition: With the last few years seeing a flood of new brands and ideas into plant-based meat, which are proving more enduring? What NPD is likely to attract retail buyers in the near future?

Cost pressures: Food and drink suppliers considering emergency measures have cited rising input costs and pressure on household budgets. What specific issues are affecting plant-based meats?

Long-term growth: As own label products gain the share of this category, which brands and suppliers are likely to be left standing this time next year?

Plant-based fish: Hailing from Sweden, the plant-based seafood brand Hooked has lately raised more than $1m, with eyes on expanding into foreign markets such as the UK. How can Hooked and other brands grow what remains a tiny British market for plant-based fish?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each