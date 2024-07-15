By Grace Duncan

Publishing: 24 August 2024

Advertising deadline: 9 August 2024

Submissions deadline: 2 August 2024

The meat-free market is back in the black. Volumes are once again on the rise, having taken a hit during the cost of living crisis. Now plant-based players are taking on a new challenge: the ultra-processed foods debate. The narrative around minimal processing threatens to dampen the appeal of many meat-free brands, which have won fans partly due to their health credentials. So what are brands doing to challenge this narrative? What effect is it really having on buying habits? And in the face of UPF criticism, should the category seek to position itself around other benefits e.g. lower carbon emissions and animal welfare?

Health: To what extent are meat-free brands still seen as a healthy option? What is their messaging on this subject, and how are they fighting back against UPF concerns? What does this mean for corners of the market like tofu and seitan?

Price: Health may be the buzzword of the moment, but to what extent is price still influencing sales? How has that affected promotional strategies? And how has it influenced the branded/own label dynamic?

Brands: Which brands have seen an uplift as cost of living concerns ease? Which are still struggling? And what separates the winners from the losers? Who’s been innovating and how?

Own label: Retailer lines have driven volume growth over the past year. Which retailers have enjoyed the most success? Why? What part has innovation played here?

Marketing/merchandising: What have been the key campaigns over the past year and how have they affected sales?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.