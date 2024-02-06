By Rob Brown

Publishing: 16 March 2024

Advertising deadline: 1 March 2024

Submissions deadline: 23 February 2024

In a year of double-digit growth for some category leaders, the fates of other snack bar brands have varied widely. But why is there such movement in the market? And while own label is gaining share in many other grocery categories, why is it in decline – down 13.4% vs 1.1% for brands – in cereal bars?

Retail channels: How are retail channels impacting the brands vs own label dynamic? With anecdotal evidence pointing to a greater emphasis on sales in petrol stations, has there been change in where snack bars are being sold? Where is most growth and decline coming from, in terms of retailers? Are customers looking for on-the-go snacks or take-home multipacks?

On the go vs multipacks: Who’s gaining share? And why are many of the smaller players in this category in the red on both value and volume?

Health: How are brands leading on health? This feature will also explore how brands are adjusting to consumer demand for health products as well as how HFSS rules their product formulations. Do consumers expect more from snack bars than an indulgent snack? Are category leaders HFSS-compliant? Have they reformulated? And where do protein bars fit in?

Innovation: We will profile four new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, RSP, and a hi-res picture of each.