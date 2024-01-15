By George Nott

Publishing: 10 February 2024

Advertising deadline: 31 January 2024

Submissions deadline: 29 January 2024

Vapes are grocery’s fastest growing product. But amid growing consternation about young people vaping and the environmental impact of then five million single-use vapes that are thrown away in the UK every week, a government consultation on the imposition of new regulations is underway. What are the brands doing to allay the concerns? Who’s leading the way and who’s dragging their heels? What form are the new regulations likely to take, and could they end up stubbing out the stellar growth the category is seeing?

NIQ data: Using NIQ commentary and data, we will explain the performance of this market and the brands within it and the factors that are driving change.

The overfilling scandal: In 2023, several ElfBar and Lost Mary devices were found to contain 50% more than the legal limit of liquid nicotine in independent testing. The scandal led to devices being investigated and pulled from shelves at Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s. What’s changed since then?

Innovations: Profile of four new products or ranges that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.