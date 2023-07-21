By Matt Chittock matt.chittocknew@googlemail.com

When it comes to the sniffles, Brits don’t skimp on the remedies. Despite a 13.3% average price rise in the past year, volumes have gone up 6.4% [Kantar]. Branded volumes are generally in a healthier state too, despite higher price tags. So how have winter remedy brands been able to avoid the rampant downtrading seen in other categories? What are discounters doing to grow given strong brand loyalty in the category? And what’s the state of innovation given the past few years’ focus on keeping stock on shelves during the pandemic?

Brands: Brands have maintained strong sales in winter remedies, in contrast to many other grocery categories. How have they done it? What makes customers so loyal to brands? And what are they doing to capitalise on the uptick in maladies caused by more socialising?

Discounters: Discounters have grown ahead of other retailers, Lidl especially. Beyond competitive pricing, what have they done to attract shoppers? And what have other retailers done in own label?

NPD: Innovation is reported to have slowed down in winter remedies of late. What activity is happening, and what plans to suppliers have for the near future?

Innovations: We will profile 4 new products or ranges that have ideally not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each