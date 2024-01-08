Top story

Grocery software provider Eagle Eye has signed a five-year contract with one of Canada’s largest supermarket chains, with the deal also including a first win for the group’s AI offering.

Eagle Eye will work with Pattison Food Group (PFG), Western Canada’s largest grocery retailer,to help improve its loyalty programme, More Rewards.

Alongside Eagle Eye’s real time loyalty and omnichannel promotions products, PFG will also be using the new AI tools to generate and autonomously target personalised offers for its 3.5 million More Rewards members.

The contract demonstrated retailers’ appetite for the group’s AI solution ahead of the full launch of EagleAI in 2024, the group said in a statement to the stock exchange this morning.

Eagle Eye CEO Tim Mason added: “We continue to strengthen our presence in North America, a rapidly growing digital promotions market and, with the addition of EagleAI to our best-in-class enterprise grade AIR platform, have a supercharged offering to take to this significant market.”

PFG chief operating officer Jamie Nelson said: “Delivering value for money and products that excite and delight our customers is more important to the success of our business than ever.

“Our More Rewards program plays an important role in helping us reward our customers and show our appreciation for choosing to shop in our stores. The AIR platform’s ability to personalise marketing messages in real-time, at scale, and the Eagle Eye team’s proven ability to support some of the world’s most successful loyalty programmes, makes them the ideal partner to take us on the next stage of our engagement journey.”

Shares in Eagle Eye climbed 1.7% to 498.4p as markets opened.

Morning update

It’s a quiet start to what is set to be a busy week for the listed food and drink players.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.3% so far to 7,666.21pts.

Naked Wines is up 4.8% to 58.2p, Glanbia is up 3.6% to €15.18, C&C Group is up 2% to 153p and Bakkavor is up 1.2% to 85p.

PZ Cussons and Just Eat Takeaway represent the early fallers, down 1.1% to 149.4p and 1.1% to 1,183.4p respectively.

This week in the City

The Christmas trading updates come thick and fast this week from tomorrow, starting with discounter B&M.

Tomorrow also brings the latest retail sales figures for December from the BRC, while Nielsen also reports grocery sales.

Sainsbury’s and Greggs will shed light on their golden quarter performance on Wednesday, followed by Tesco and M&S on Thursday.

Vimto owner Nichols and meat processor Hilton Food Group also have trading updates scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday respectively.