Top story

Sainsbury’s has teamed up with the USDAW union to call on the new Labour Government to deliver on its promise to reform business rates.

It comes as research by Development Economics found that failure to act could lead to 17,300 retail closures over the next ten years.

Concern was also raised around the previous government’s decision to remove the freeze on the ‘multiplier’ – the rate in the pound at which business rates are charged.

In the first year alone, the increase will cost businesses £1.6bn and see 4,300 retail jobs lost in 2024/25, according to the report.

If the government continues its current trajectory of annual inflationary increases to the tax, it will make otherwise profitable retail stores unviable and result in an estimated 17,300 closures by 2033/34, the research showed.

It claimed, over the course of the next decade, this would cost the taxpayer almost £5.5bn in lost tax revenue.

The report suggested a 20% headline cut to retail business rates would generate more net revenue for the taxpayer because more stores would “thrive” and businesses would invest more as a result.

Development Economics estimates that with such a reform, within ten years additional business rates revenues of £70m per year would be generated for the Exchequer.

Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said: “All responsible retailers want to pay their fair share of tax, but the current business rates system has become an enormous burden on our industry. It is no longer fit for purpose.

“It has failed to keep pace with major changes in how customers are now shopping and how much our retail industry has changed over the last decade. As a result, it is directly causing store closures and job losses across the sector.

“We believe there is a better way – one that will contribute to higher economic growth and help our communities to thrive. Today’s report shows that reducing business rates would enable businesses to invest in more stores, creating jobs and generating prosperity. We welcome the new government’s manifesto commitment to reform business rates and hope that it will move quickly to deliver on this promise, which would deliver real benefits for communities, employees and businesses alike.”

USDAW general secretary Paddy Lillis added: “The scale of the challenge the retail industry faces is huge, with very high numbers of job losses and store closures that are scarring our high streets and communities.

“A robust plan is needed for the future of retail work that addresses both the immediate and urgent priorities facing the industry and staff, as well as wider measures to help deliver better jobs. We need a co-ordinated and inclusive approach, involving all key stakeholders.

“The current business rates system is not fit for purpose, as it places bricks and mortar retailers at a significant disadvantage to online retail. In effect, this amounts to nothing more than an unfair tax on shops and action has to be taken to level the playing field.

“We strongly welcome the manifesto commitment from the Labour Government to take action on this issue. We are keen to work with government and business to ensure that business rates are replaced with a fairer system, which allows our high streets, towns and cities to thrive.

“Only by working together can we help to deliver the better jobs retail workers need and deserve, while securing the future viability of the industry for the benefit of customers, workers, communities and our economy.”

Morning update

The FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 8,205.40pts as the markets opened today.

Early risers included Naked Wines, up 4.8% to 53.9p, and Ocado, up 2.6% to 383.8p.

Nichols is down 2.4% to 1,122.6p, while Deliveroo slipped 0.7% to 147.1p.

This week in the City

As the summer holidays roll on, there is little in the way of scheduled company news this week.

Tomorrow brings the latest market share data from Kantar and UK unemployment figures.

The ONS puts out the monthly inflation data on Wednesday, with Carlsberg and Glanbia both due to report quarterly updates.

The statistics body caps off the week with the retail sales figures for July.