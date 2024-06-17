Top story

Vegan supplier This has become the third sandwich manufacturer to withdraw products due to possible contamination with e.coli.

The Food Standards Authority announced yesterday that This had taken the “precautionary step” of recalling a chicken & bacon wrap because of possible contamination.

The FSA said e.coli had not been detected in the product, only sold at WH Smith, but it was being recalled as a precaution.

This is the third company to recall products after Greencore and Samworth Brothers issued the recalls of various sandwiches, wraps, subs and rolls as a precautionary measure on Friday afternoon.

Over 40 Greencore products have been issued with recall notices due to a possible presence of shiga toxin-producing e.coli, with a further 15 lines from Samworth Brothers Manton Wood also being recalled.

The Greencore products are available at retailers including Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, the Co-op, Amazon and Boots, while Samworth products are listed in Tesco and One Stop and under the brand The Gym Kitchen.

Greencore in a statement on Friday: “As a precautionary measure, we have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk.

“Greencore adheres to the highest standards of food safety, and we are working closely with the Food Standards Agency and our suppliers to better understand the possible source of any potential issue.”

Morning update

On a quiet morning, property giant British Land has announced that its CFO Bhavesh Mistry will step down from his role to become CFO of retail group Kingfisher.

He will remain in his current role while a replacement is found and to “ensure an effective transition of his responsibilities”.

British Land noted he had a 12 month notice period and a date for his departure would be agreed. A search for a new CFO is underway.

Simon Carter, CEO of British Land, said: “I’d like to thank Bhavesh for his significant contribution in the past three years over which time we have allocated capital well, controlled costs and positioned the balance sheet to seize the opportunities that are now emerging.”

On the markets this morning, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% to 8,163.4pts.

Risers include Glanbia, up 2.8% to €18.75, McBride, up 2.5% to 123p and DS Smith, up 2.1% to 357.4p.

Fallers include SSP Group, down 1.8% to 165.5p, Nichols, down 1.5% to 989.9p and Just Eat Takeaway.com, down 1% to 979.7p.

This week in the City

There is not a huge amount in the diary by way of company news this week, although there are a number of industry updates to keep an eye on.

Most notably the monthly Kantar grocery market share figures are out tomorrow morning.

The latest MPC interest rate decision in the UK is made on Thursday.

Friday brings the monthly GFK consumer confidence figures for June, while the ONS retail sales figures for May will also be released.

In terms of company news, packaging giant DS Smith issues full year earnings on Thursday along with US retail giant Kroger.