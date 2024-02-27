Illva Saronno has purchased the remaining stake it did not previously own in the Engine gin brand.

The Italian spirits company, which counts Disarrono and Tia Maria among its portfolio of brands, first acquired a 25% stake in, and the global distribution rights to, Engine in 2021.

It has now purchased the remaining 75% for an undisclosed sum.

Engine, an organic Italian gin, was founded by Dalla Mora & Partners in 2021.

Best known for its distinctive packaging, which resembles a can of car engine oil, the gin is distilled in the Piedmont region of Italy.

It is stocked in Sainsbury’s and Tesco, and on Ocado in the UK.

Illva Saronno CEO Aldino Marzorati cited Engine’s international appeal as a key attraction of the deal.

“The decision to acquire Engine is an integral part of our corporate strategy, aimed at offering excellent products globally,” he said. “Engine appeals to an international audience, positioning itself as a distinctive product in the gin landscape, and we are excited to bring it to the 160 countries in which we currently operate.”

Engine founder Paolo Dalla Mora, meanwhile, confirmed he was to exit the company following the deal.

“For me, this is a dream come true,” he said. “I started Engine at the age of 40, after a career as a manager in large companies, from an idea in a garage.

“I launched the first can in Italy in May 2019, and by April 2021, it had become a successful small multinational, now present in over 30 markets.

“It’s every marketer’s dream to see their strategies solidify globally, and it’s every entrepreneur’s dream to achieve a successful exit.”

Illva Saronno would continue to distribute Engine via its Disaronno International UK subsidiary in the UK, the group added.