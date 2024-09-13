Alcohol-free brewer Mash Gang has been bought by a new non-alcoholic adult beverage company called DioniLife.

The UK-based Mash Gang, which supplies predominantly independent retailers and bars, was excited to “play an active role” in the new venture that would “disrupt the broader non-alcoholic space” said its founder and head brewer Jordan Childs.

Mash Gang’s beers include Chug IPA and Stoop lager. They are brewed at partner breweries in Aberdeen, Zagreb and Chicago.

Its acquisition would help “bring premium non-alcoholic beer with a passionate fanbase to a much broader audience”, said the newly formed DioniLife.

The company has been created by former Stoli Group CEO Damian McKinney, alongside ex-Diageo head of global innovation Steve Wilson and former Stoli and Diageo marketing executive Nik Keane. It is backed by US-based equity investment firm Invus.

DioniLife would set “a new standard for celebrating and socialising with non-alcoholic beverages”, said CEO and founder McKinney.

“Exceptional quality and an attention to the rituals associated with how consumers enjoy these products are paramount to how we develop our diverse portfolio,” said McKinney. “These are a far cry from some non-alcoholic ‘alternatives’. They are first-choice selections.”

Initially, DionilLife would make investments in the US and UK, with further “global rollout announcements to come”, it said.

As well as acquiring existing brands, DioniLife would incubate its own propositions, said Wilson. Several new products were already “in advanced stages of development”, according to the company.

“We will carefully release drinks as they meet our industry-leading standards,” said Wilson.

DioniLife would “insist on exceeding expectations” in each category it entered, he added.