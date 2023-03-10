Supermarkets have begun to remove some of their purchase limits on fresh fruit and vegetables, introduced after widespread salad shortages and gaps on shelves (The Guardian).

Tesco has begun sounding out candidates to replace John Allan, its long-serving chairman, paving the way for a change at the top of Britain’s biggest retailer, according to Sky News.

The Guardian picks up the story on Morrisons’ parent company accounts, outlining the grocer’s struggles during the first year after it was taken private and delisted from the London Stock Exchange.

An opinion column in the Mail thunders that the Ukraine war and interest rate hikes have exposed the folly of debt-fuelled private equity deals. “When Clayton, Dubilier & Rice beat SoftBank-backed Fortress in the bidding war for Morrisons in 2021, its victory was hailed as a triumph for all involved,” the paper writes. “It hasn’t worked out like that.”

Loyal Boots shoppers will see their Advantage Card perks slashed 25% in a shake-up of the high street reward scheme (Telegraph).

Post-Brexit trade deals with Canada and Mexico will include imports of high-carbon beef and low-welfare pork, according to The Guardian.

The World Cup proved a winner for Domino’s Pizza Group as the company enjoyed its busiest-ever quarter (The Times £).

The chairman of John Lewis, Sharon White, says she has struggled to find men who will work for her, as she reveal she has been criticised for attempting to change the “strong male culture” at the retailer (Telegraph).

New EU rules slashing the amount of arsenic permitted in baby food have highlighted how Northern Ireland is caught between different rules set by Brussels and London, despite this month’s new post-Brexit trading agreement (Financial Times £).

The UK economy expanded in January, bouncing back from a 0.5% contraction in December (The Times £).