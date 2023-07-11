Waitrose customers will have the option to order their produce from Uber Eats after the supermarket signed a multi-year deal with the online delivery company (The Times £).

From today, shoppers will be able to order goods from five stores in London – Finchley Road, West Hampstead, Clerkenwell, St Katharine Docks and Greenwich (Mail).

Waitrose aims to roll the offer into more than 200 stores across England, Wales and Scotland by the end of August as part of the “multiyear” partnership, The Grocer reported.

Terry Smith has explained his decision to dump his Amazon shareholding, accusing Andy Jassy, chief executive of the huge American retailer and technology group, of contradicting his own strategic principles. In his biannual letter to investors in his main Fundsmith Equity Fund, Smith, one of Britain’s most closely followed stockpickers, said Jassy’s decision to push deeper into groceries stores was the problem (The Times £).

The market report in The Times (£) focused on a drop in Ocado’s share price following remarks in the paper yesterday by M&S boss Stuart Machin that he was “frustrated” with Ocado Retail.

Ocado has launched its first robotic warehouse in Asia as it seeks to revive its fortunes amid woes in Britain (Mail).

A wave of interference by ministers is blunting Britain’s sweet tooth as supermarkets are forced to hide confectionery, Haribo has warned. Shoppers are buying fewer sweets and chocolates after grocers were ordered to move them to the back of stores (Telegraph).

Britain’s retailers recorded a sharp rise in spending in June as hot weather prompted consumers to buy summer clothing and outdoor goods, despite growing pressure on budgets from the cost of living crisis (The Guardian).

The value of retail sales rose an annual rate of 4.9% in June, a stronger reading than the average of 4.6% in the three months to June and above the 12-month average of 4%, figures from trade body the British Retail Consortium and advisory firm KPMG showed (Financial Times £).

Consumer card spending rose by 5.4% last month as grocery shopping on cards jumped by 9.5%, the highest growth in the category for two years, though still below the rate of food prices inflation. according to data from Barclays (The Times £).

Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, has called on the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime, citing its high caffeine content and its popularity with young people (The Times £).