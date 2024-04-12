A French pastry maker has been ordered to sell Jus-Rol after losing a second legal challenge against the competition watchdog’s decision to contest its acquisition of the business. (The Times £)

Shares in Amazon closed at a new record high as the stock market value of the world’s biggest online retailer edged closer to $2trn. (The Times £)

Food security threatened by extreme flooding, farmers warn. Record-breaking rain over the past few months has left fields of crops under water and livestock’s health at risk, adding to pressures on food producers. (BBC)

The owner of Poundland, the discount store once known for selling every product for £1, has pushed up its prices after pledging to “protect” cash-strapped shoppers. (The Times £)

Poundstretcher has been bought by the US investment firm Fortress, the owner of the Majestic Wine off-licence and Punch pubs group, for an undisclosed sum. (The Guardian)

Pret A Manger has been forced to refund subscribers who have been unable to use its app since it introduced a crackdown on subscription sharing. (Telegraph £)

The Telegraph’s Questor shares column writes: “Vimto’s maker has enough juice in the tank that we aren’t giving up on it yet. Brisk international sales growth makes Nichols’ future look surprisingly upbeat.” (Telegraph £)

How much Baileys is left in the bottle? There’s an app for that. Brand has come up with a digital solution, whereby consumers can record the sound of them blowing across the top of a bottle. (Telegraph £)