Heather Mills’s vegan food business, VBites, has collapsed into administration after failing to secure fresh funding amid rising cost pressures (The Guardian). VBites, the vegan food business founded by Heather Mills, ex-wife of Sir Paul McCartney, has collapsed into administration (The BBC).

Heather Mills has blamed the “gaslighting” meat industry for the collapse of her vegan food empire. (The Telegraph £)

UK regulators are investigating whether Unilever overstated how ‘green’ some of its products are as scrutiny of environmental claims by the consumer goods sector intensifies. (The Financial Times £)

A secretive Cayman Islands-based tycoon, one of the largest shareholders in British American Tobacco, has raised his stake in the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike following a share sell-off in the cigarette company last week. (The Times £)

Wage growth has slowed and the UK jobs market is showing signs of stalling, according to latest official figures (The BBC). Wage growth in the UK slowed over the last quarter, while demand for workers receded further and employment levels declined, indicating that the Bank of England will elect to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting this Thursday (The Times £).

Nightmare before Christmas as retailers grapple with soaring crime rates. Shoplifting has transformed from a crime of desperation into an organised operation. (The Telegraph £)

The branded coffee chain craze may trace its roots to a single Starbucks in Seattle’s Pike Place market in 1971, but now China has toppled the US as the country with the most branded coffee shops. (The Guardian)