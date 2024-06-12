Four major UK supermarkets accused of misleading ‘freshly baked’ bread claim. The Real Bread Campaign, run by Sustain, has submitted a trading standards complaint over how Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl and the Co-op are marketing their bakery products. (The Guardian)

Diageo has agreed to sell a majority shareholding in Guinness Nigeria as it becomes the latest western company to reduce its presence in the African country, which is suffering an economic and currency crisis (The Times £). Diageo is selling its majority shareholding in its subsidiary Guinness Nigeria, becoming the latest western company to scale down its presence in Africa’s most populous nation on the back of a long-running currency crisis and economic downturn (Financial Times £)

Two former directors of the collapsed department store chain BHS have been ordered to pay at least £18m after the pair were found liable for wrongful trading and breaching their corporate duties (The Guardian). Two former directors of BHS have been ordered to pay at least £18m to creditors over their role in the collapse of the retailer eight years ago (BBC).

One in three Asda staff have been attacked at work, according to research that included reports of workers being stabbed, punched and threatened with syringes. (The Guardian)

Waitrose readies for change – Jason Tarry to become chair of parent John Lewis just as retailer starts to turnaround after a torrid time. Outgoing John Lewis chair Dame Sharon White said in March the company would now focus further on its retail offering by opening more Waitrose shops and refurbishing existing ones. That broad strategy seems to have been endorsed by the choice of White’s replacement. (Financial Times £)

The owner of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural companies has warned Kyiv against prolonging its dispute with the EU over food exports, saying it risks losing the bloc’s support in the war with Russia. (Financial Times £)

Tobacco, alcohol, ultra-processed foods and fossil fuels kill 2.7 million people a year in Europe, according to the World Health Organization, which has called on governments to impose tougher regulation of health-harming products. (The Guardian)

Hundreds of workers from restaurants including Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Beefeater outlets are threatening their parent company Whitbread with legal action over alleged poor consultation on 1,500 planned job cuts and closures. (The Guardian)