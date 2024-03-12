The competition regulator has launched a formal market investigation into the veterinary market after a review found “multiple issues” in the sector (The Times £).

Vinyl records have been included in the Office for National Statistics’s basket of goods tracked to measure inflation for the first time since 1992, along with air fryers and gluten-free bread, while bottles of hand sanitiser and a pint of Guinness in a pub are out (The Times £).

Imperial Brands has kicked off the second phase of its £1.1billion buyback as it tries to sweeten investors (The Mail).

Austrian supermarket chain Spar has accused Hungary of breaking EU law in an effort to bring down rising food prices and called on Brussels to intervene to ease the “devastating” effect on its operations (The Financial Times £).