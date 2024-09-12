Closures by chemist, pub and bank chains led to almost 2,300 more empty stores on high streets, shopping centres and retail parks in Great Britain in the first half of this year, according to the Guardian, citing a survey by Green Street for the advisory firm PwC.

The BBC reported that total of 6,945 stores have closed so far in 2024, which is the equivalent of 38 shops per day.

WH Smith shares were handed a boost on Wednesday after the retailer lined-up shareholder payouts amid continued momentum in its lucrative travel business, reports the Mail Online.

The new chief executive of Starbucks has said that the coffee chain’s products are “inconsistent” and that customers are waiting too long for their orders, reports the Times.

US-based Brian Niccol said in an open letter in his first week as chief executive that he would focus initially on improving the in-store experience for customers and delivering drinks and food on time.

One of the sub-postmasters who inspired an ITV drama about the Post Office IT scandal criticised the government over the compensation scheme for those falsely accused at the National Television Awards last night, writes the BBC.

Reckitt Benckiser plans to target Indian women and rural consumers with to its Durex brand as part of a new growth strategy, reports Reuters. It comes after years of aiming its marketing at men. lure Indian men to its Durex brand.



Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), will invest $1.8 billion in Brazil in the next decade to expand its data centre operations in the country, it said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

Many new outlets have published their take on the news of JLP’s narrowing losses.

The BBC goes with the line that John Lewis has said its plans to revive the business are working after its losses over the first half of the year nearly halved.

The Telegraph attributes the “marked turnaround” to Sharon White’s strategy.