Vegetable growers in the UK have said crops could be adversely hit this year after post-Brexit border changes resulted in delays to seed imports (The Guardian). Trade bodies representing UK tomato and pepper growers said new rules for seed imports from the EU were causing delays of up to six weeks for deliveries, disrupting their growing schedules and finances.

Luc Vandevelde, chief executive and chair of European tea and coffee group JDE Peet’s, is stepping down less than five months after taking up the role as part of a reshuffle orchestrated by controlling shareholder JAB Holdings (Financial Times £).

Shoppers in Great Britain have faced increased pressure on their budgets in recent weeks after grocery price inflation rose for the first time since March last year, returning to the rate before the cost of living crisis, according to the retail analysts Kantar (The Guardian).

The UK should not be “seduced” into thinking the battle to calm inflation is over despite price rises easing to the Bank of England’s target, according to an interest rate setter at the central bank (The Guardian).

The mother of a girl who died after taking one sip of a hot chocolate drink made in Costa Coffee said she had told staff that her daughter’s severe allergy to dairy products was not a joke, an ­inquest was told (The Times £).

Wilko’s former owners do not plan to help plug the collapsed retailer’s £70million pension hole – in another blow to thousands of former workers (Mail).



The traditional pint after work is dying out as a result of remote working and the rise of sober Generation Z staff, a report has found (The Times £).