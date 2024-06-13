High Street favourite Marks and Spencer was bumped higher after HSBC encouraged clients to buy the stock again, according to the market report in The Mail.

Economic growth fell flat in April after one of the wettest months in more than a decade kept consumers away from the high street (The Times £).

About 6,000 grocery store workers are set to vote on strike action after the expiration of their union contract with the Kroger-owned Food 4 Less chain (The Guardian).

Two former BHS directors have been ordered to pay creditors of the retailer at least £18million over their role in the collapse of the chain in 2016 (The Mail).