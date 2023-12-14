Britain’s biggest supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda and Morrisons, are calling on the government to reform the apprenticeship levy to address “critical and persistent” labour shortages (The Times £).

Britain’s oldest wine merchant Berry Bros & Rudd has posted bumper sales but said customers were being more cautious as revenues hit £254.3m in the 12 months to the end of March, up 11% from the year before (The Mail).

Fund manager Nick Train has doubled-down on his support for Diageo, which saw shares plummet last month after the drinks giant blindsided investors with a profit warning (The Mail).

Tesco is recalling a Christmas stuffing product because it might contain moths (Sky News).

The UK economy unexpectedly contracted in October, with all three main sectors reporting declines in output, according to figures that point to a weakening economy just ahead of the Bank of England’s final rate-setting meeting of the year (The Financial Times £).

The UK economy contracted unexpectedly in October, official figures show, losing momentum built up in September and entering what experts think will be a subdued quarter of growth (The Times £).

The Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product (GDP) fell on the month, after growth of 0.2% in September, with contractions across all main sectors of the economy. City economists had forecast zero growth (The Guardian).