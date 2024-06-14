Sir Keir Starmer set out £8.6bn of tax rises in the Labour manifesto on Thursday as he promised to “stop the endless Conservative chaos” and begin a decade of “national renewal” (The Financial Times £).

The Times (£) runs a summary of the key policies in the Labour manifesto.

Labour has been criticised for setting out just one year’s worth of costs for its policies - despite Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly insisting all his plans would be “fully costed” (The Telegraph £).

Entrepreneurs have been relentlessly wooed by Starmer — in a so-called “smoked salmon and scrambled egg offensive” — and will have found much to reassure them in Labour’s manifesto, The Financial Times (£) reckons.

Read about Labour’s key manifesto pledges affecting food & drink on The Grocer.

Lorry drivers could start rejecting jobs transporting goods from continental Europe to the UK unless delays are reduced and driver conditions improved at post-Brexit border posts, the biggest trade body for Dutch hauliers has warned (The Guardian).

When England and Scotland football fans sip a pint while watching their teams in the Euros this weekend, they will be paying four times more duty than the European average and a dozen times more than fans in Germany, the tournament’s host country (The Times £).

The demise of “Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays” workers — the so-called TWaTs — has given a boost to Fuller, Smith & Turner, with a rise in after-work custom across the week (The Times £).

Fuller’s boss Simon Emeny said his pub chain had recently seen more customers returning to pre-pandemic working schedules, which has led to a rise in footfall across the entire week (The Telegraph £).

The hospitality group, which operates pubs and hotels across London and the South, reported pre-tax profits jumped 40% to £14.4m in the year ending 30 March (The Mail).

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat companies, has suspended its chief financial officer after his second arrest in less than two years on charges related to intoxication (The Financial Times £).