UK supermarket chain Asda has become the latest retailer to make a foray into house building after it said on Monday that it would develop a “town centre” in London, including 1,500 homes (Financial Times £).

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket has set out plans to redevelop a ten-acre site it owns in Park Royal, which includes one of its largest shops (The Times £).

Asda has drawn up plans to sell the land under one of its London superstores to a developer as the debt-laden business seeks to cash in on its property holdings (Telegraph £).

It represents one of the capital’s largest land transactions since 2019, according to Asda, and will result in “a new town centre for the local community”, including “high-quality public realm space”. Read more in The Grocer.

The American owner of Boots is stepping up efforts to find a buyer for the British pharmacy chain (Mail). Walgreens Boots Alliance is working with consultants to set up talks with companies who may make a bid for the retailer, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Tesco is facing criticism from “shocked” charities who say they are struggling to distribute unwanted food to homeless and hungry people after they claim the retailer brought in rules that mean unwanted food can only be collected in the evening (The Guardian).

Marks & Spencer chairman Archie Norman has claimed police are “not interested” in dealing with shoplifting after figures showed the majority of store thefts in some crime hotspots were going unsolved (Telegraph £).

The owner of Pret A Manger, JAB Holding, is planning a greater push into insurance after a challenging period for its food and drink division (Telegraph £).

Heathrow has accused the government of “curtailing” the UK aviation industry’s global competitiveness by refusing to reinstate VAT-free shopping for foreign visitors (The Times £).

Britain’s biggest airport criticised the decision taken by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor to scrap tax-free shopping for international visitors, in addition to a £10 charge for visa-exempt passengers arriving in the UK that was introduced last year (Telegraph £).

The Times (£) speaks to Dash Water co-founder Alex Wright about how the business set up a factory in Australia.

Smaller grocers in Australia have criticised the business tactics used by retail giants, telling a Queensland inquiry they have been “annihilated” by major supermarket chains (The Guardian).