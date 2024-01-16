Ben & Jerry’s has called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, in a move that risks reigniting tensions with parent company Unilever over the ice cream maker’s stance on Israeli policies (Financial Times £).

The trend for people to switch from more expensive brands to cheaper own-label products to mitigate the soaring cost of living helped to drive strong Christmas trading at Superdrug (The Times £).

Fuel retailers will be forced to share near-live information on price changes at the pump to help drivers find the cheapest petrol and diesel, after the government accused them of treating motorists as “cash cows” (The Guardian).

Sir Dave Lewis has downplayed the prospect of him intervening in Morrisons’ day-to-day operations in his new role at CD&R (Telegraph £).

Wage growth in the UK slowed to its weakest pace in just under a year over the last quarter, adding to evidence that inflation is on track to slide to within touching distance of the Bank of England’s 2% target soon (The Times £).

The Scotch whisky industry added more than £7bn to the UK economy in one year and supports 66,000 jobs, according to research (The Times £).

The Tempus shares column in The Times (£) takes a look at the Greggs gravy train, labelling the “good value” stock that is “full of potential” a ‘buy’.