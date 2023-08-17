Carlsberg chief executive Cees ’t Hart said the brewer was “shocked” at the seizure of its Russian subsidiary, Baltika Breweries, by the Kremlin last month but was still hoping to sell the business (The Financial Times £).

Thousands of jobs at Wilko were in the balance last night after the deadline for interested bidders to submit a rescue offer passed (The Mail).

Aldi plans to hire more than 1,700 workers in Britain by the end of the year as the discount supermarket chain continues its expansion plans (The Times £).

Shares in Marks & Spencer were in fashion once again as the City declared that the High Street stalwart has regained its sparkle, according to the market report in The Mail.

The UK’s annual inflation rate fell sharply to 6.8% in July, from 7.9% in June, as the drop in energy prices over the past year led to the smallest increase in the cost of living since February 2022 (The Guardian).

The Guardian looks at which goods and services have changed most in price in the past month.

Jamie Oliver will steer clear of the UK casual-dining sector because of the “huge pressures” on mid-market restaurants, according to the chief executive of the celebrity chef’s business interests, as he prepares a return four years after his Italian chain collapsed into administration (The Financial Times £).

Jamie Oliver and his wife, Jools, have paid themselves £6.8m in dividends, up from £5.6m a year before, after a bounceback in television and restaurant income (The Guardian).

According to the 2022 accounts for Jamie Oliver Holdings and Jamie Oliver Licensing, his two main companies, combined turnover rose by 8.1% to £29.7m, while underlying earnings before exceptionals rose by 4.4% to £9.3m as the impact of the pandemic dissipated (The Times £).

Last year, Oliver’s restaurant franchise added 13 new sites, bringing its total to 70 across 22 countries (The Telegraph).

Target said a customer backlash in response to its Pride month merchandise cut into sales during its latest quarter, compounding its struggles with cautious consumers and ending a six-year streak of revenue growth for the retailer (The Financial Times £).

The retail chain faced criticism and homophobic abuse led by far-Right personalities over products including gender fluid mugs, “queer all year” calendars and children’s books entitled Bye, Bye Binary, Pride 1,2,3 and I’m Not a Girl (The Telegraph).

The Lex column in The Financial Times (£) writes that the retailer is losing out as Americans shift spending towards essentials.