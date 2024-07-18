A bid to force Amazon to recognise a union for the first time in the UK has failed after a ballot at its Coventry warehouse fell just short of a majority (Financial Times £).

Workers at the distribution site missed the chance to become the first site outside the United States to force Amazon to negotiate labour terms by only 28 votes, the GMB Union said (The Times £).

The TUC has insisted the battle for union recognition at Amazon will go on, after workers at the US retailer’s Coventry warehouse rejected the right to collective bargaining by a majority of just 29 votes (The Guardian).

Union officials accused the US company of “union-busting” activities in the run-up to the poll, claiming bosses had targeted workers with an “unrelenting campaign” of anti-union messaging (Telegraph £).

Pernod Ricard has agreed to sell the majority of its international wine portfolio to the owner of Australia’s Accolade Wines, allowing it to shed the bulk of its worst-performing division to focus on premium spirits and champagne (Financial Times £).

Pernod Ricard will ditch wine brands including Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh and Campo Viejo to focus on spirits (Mail).

Pernod did not disclose how much it was receiving from selling the brands to Australian Wine Holdco Ltd but said the products sold 10m cases a year (The Guardian).

The UK is set to become the first country in Europe to commercialise ‘lab-grown’ meat after regulators approved chicken cultivated from animal cells for use in pet food (Financial Times £).

British start-up Meatly has received the green light from UK regulators for its lab-grown meat to be used in pet food, with plans to initially focus on dogs (Telegraph £).

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Thursday detail legislation aimed at barring a repeat of former UK prime minister Liz Truss’s “mini” Budget by giving the fiscal watchdog more powers to scrutinise big government announcements on spending and taxation (Financial Times £).

The introduction of a beefed-up accounting regulator will be a priority under Labour’s watch, the new government confirmed in the King’s Speech (The Times £). Labour will bring forward a long-awaited audit reform and corporate governance bill.

Reckitt has warned short-terms sales of its baby formula powder are likely to be affected after a tornado struck the consumer giant’s third-party warehouse in the US (Mail).

Analysts at Morningstar believe online grocer Ocado is worth almost three times the value its current share price suggests (Mail).

Attacks on merchant vessels by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and their impact on traffic using the Suez Canal, have created waves of disruption across shipping lanes and in ports around the globe, the world’s second-largest container shipping line has warned (The Times £).

A feature in The Times (£) looks at how to stop your teens (and yourself) eating ultra-processed foods.

The Body Shop is close to being bought out of administration after it agreed to exclusive rescue talks with a consortium led by the British cosmetics tycoon Mike Jatania (The Guardian).

The fate of the beauty retailer has been hanging in the balance since February when its administration triggered 759 job losses and the closure of 82 shops (Mail).