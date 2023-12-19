Unilever has announced it will sell a group of more than 20 brands including Q-tips, Timotei shampoo and Impulse body spray to private equity group Yellow Wood Partners, the latest in a series of sales of its slower-growth labels (The Financial Times £).

In addition to Brut aftershave, the basket of brands leaving Unilever includes Brylcreem (The Times £).

The move to sell the arm will be seen as an attempt by Unilever to address concerns that its business had become too unfocused (The Telegraph £).

An editorial in The Telegraph (£) shouts that Unilever has turned “mediocrity into a fine art” and that it faces a painful reckoning.

India’s Tata conglomerate is on the hunt for food and drink acquisitions that it can grow internationally, as the Tetley tea owner sets out to become a major consumer goods player (The Financial Times £).

Motorists are braced for a spike in fuel prices over Christmas after BP suspended shipments of oil and gas through the Red Sea (The Telegraph £).

Pre-Christmas sales may be starting in the High Street. But a ‘50 per cent off’ sale launched at Harvey Nichols last week is the one raising eyebrows (The Mail).