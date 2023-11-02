Marks & Spencer has kicked off the Christmas ads season showcasing glamour and featuring celebrities such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Tan France, after focusing on charities for its clothing and home advert last year (The Guardian).

The pineapple has been dethroned: Sainsbury’s has announced it will start selling a crownless version of the tropical fruit from Wednesday to reduce food waste (The Guardian).

Adding graphic warnings about health and climate change to meat products in a similar way to messages on cigarette packets could reduce consumption, a study suggests (The Times £).

New laws will be drawn up to allow CBD products to contain small amounts of the compound of the cannabis plant that makes users feel high (The Times £).

Workers have suffered a drop in their real earnings over the past year as high inflation erodes the value of rising pay packets, according to official figures (The Times £).

Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz – known as Europe’s richest millennial – is half a billion pounds wealthier after receiving his first dividend since inheriting his late father’s stake in the business (Mail).

Coles is subjecting staff to bag checks at the end of their shifts in a crackdown on grocery theft targeting some of Australia’s lowest paid workers (The Guardian).

Australia’s two major supermarkets, Coles and Woolworths, have been named and shamed for “cashing in during a cost-of-living crisis” by consumer advocates Choice (The Guardian).