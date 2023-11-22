Riders for Deliveroo are not entitled to trade union rights such as collective bargaining because they are not employees, Britain’s highest court has ruled (The Times £). Deliveroo cannot be legally compelled to engage with a union representing its riders for the purposes of collective bargaining, judges have ruled (BBC). The Supreme Court said people working for Deliveroo couldn’t be considered employees because they don’t have specified hours, can work for rival companies, and can appoint someone to work in their place (Sky News).

Strong domestic demand and higher pig prices are set to offset a fall in sales volumes to China, a confident Cranswick said yesterday. (The Times £)

The minimum wage is to increase by more than a pound to £11.44 per hour from April next year. (BBC)

Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio-backed synthetic meat restaurant group Neat Meat is set to close four of its eight UK burger venues. (Daily Mail)

US private equity investor Carlyle Group is set to earn a large windfall from its sale of a minority stake in the Chinese operations of McDonald’s, marking a rare dealmaking success in the region amid mounting geopolitical tensions. (Financial Times £)

Seasonal cherrypicker from Chile files unfair dismissal claim against UK farm. Julia Quecaño Casimiro becomes first worker on post-Brexit scheme to launch claim after flying thousands of miles for short-term employment. (The Guardian)

Middle-aisle mayhem: how Aldi and Lidl changed British shoppers. “Kevin day comes but once a year, but the UK’s love for the middle aisle at Aldi – and its rival Lidl – is year-round. Young and old, rich and poor, those with children and those without: all come in search of so-called special buys – unexpected items to enliven the weekly shop, on sale for a limited time, often as part of themed weeks.” (The Guardian)

A Hong Kong start-up founded by a Japan-educated former Sony chip engineer, is challenging the bento market in Japan, where the boxed lunches originated. The company is planning its entrance not through providing the food itself, but by introducing a tech platform for serving bentos automatically. (Financial Times £)