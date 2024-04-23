Asda reported an increase in sales and profits last year, driven by a boost in sales during the cost of living squeeze (Financial Times £).

Asda’s finance chief has swept aside suggestions that its owners are preparing Britain’s third-biggest supermarket for a sale (The Times £).

Asda vowed to cut its £3.8bn debt pile even as it was hit by a slowdown in sales (Mail).

Tesco is being closely monitored by the UK’s supermarket regulator for its imposition of an “Amazon-style” fulfilment fee for online suppliers (The Times £).

The chief executive of vape maker Chill Brands has been suspended amid allegations regarding the use of inside information (Mail).

Shares in Chill Brands Group fell by more than a quarter after it revealed the investigation by Fieldfisher and said it would engage with the “relevant authorities”, including the Financial Conduct Authority (The Times £).

Yotam Ottolenghi is launching a range at Waitrose as the chef behind the renowned culinary brand plans to bring his middle-class status-symbol recipes “to the masses” (Telegraph £).