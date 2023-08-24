Wilko’s administrator has warned about “likely” redundancies and store closures but insisted that talks to offload parts of the estate were still continuing (The Financial Times £).

Yesterday PwC said a deal for the whole group was not on the cards (The Times £). Instead the discount retailer is likely to be broken up.

Unions were told of impending store closures and job losses on Wednesday evening by administrators PwC, which said efforts to find a buyer for the business had fallen flat (The Telegraph £).

UK ministers are set to confirm a fifth delay to the implementation of post-Brexit border controls on food and fresh products coming from the EU, pushing the launch of the new regime into next year (The Financial Times £).

John Lewis is facing fresh opposition from local residents over its plans to build hundreds of rental homes in a leafy suburb of London (The Financial Times £).

The retail group has been accused of underhand tactics and “rapacious” behaviour over its trailblazing plan to build 430 homes in towers up to 20 storeys high above its Waitrose supermarket in the west London suburb of Ealing (The Times £).

A group of Ealing residents have accused John Lewis of publishing hundreds of pages of paperwork during the summer holidays when locals were unable to review and respond (The Telegraph £). They said this amounted to a “deliberate attempt” to avoid scrutiny.

The Lex column in The Financial Times (£) reckons an executive team shuffling at Reckitt Benckiser - which yesterday appointed a new CFO - will “hopefully” have galvanising effect on FTSE 100 company after “too many sterile quarters leave share price flat”.

A TV advert for AB InBev’s Camden Town Brewery has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for appealing to under 18s (The Mail).

The advert, first seen in April 2023, featured an animated “blob-like cartoon figure” and “fantasy brewery tour”, both of which were likely to be found engaging by an under-18 audience, the ASA said (The Grocer).

Tesco has recalled pastry products including sausage rolls and steak and ale pies over fears they may contain pieces of metal and plastic (Sky News).

The struggling e-cigarette company Juul Labs is planning to cut about 30 per cent of its workforce in its latest bid to recover from regulatory and legal setbacks in the United States (The Times £).

The UK’s private sector recorded its worst month since the start of 2021 in August after a surprise downturn hit the services sector, increasing concerns about the risk of recession (The Times £).