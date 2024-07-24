Two-fifths of British growers of strawberries and raspberries could go out of business by the end of 2026 amid rising costs and poor pay from supermarkets, according to a study (The Guardian).

Reckitt is under pressure from top shareholders to revisit a sale of its nutrition business, following litigation and a series of other setbacks at the division that have sent the company’s share price to decade lows (Financial Times £).

The price of popular ice-creams and lollies including Cornetto and Solero have soared by more than 30% over the past two years amid the rising cost of ingredients and energy, with analysts at the consumer group Which? suggesting switching to supermarket own-label options that are cheaper and often tastier (The Guardian).

The Tempus shares column in The Times (£) labels Sainsbury’s a ‘buy’ thanks to an improving business with an attractive dividend. “Britain’s second biggest supermarket chain is steadily improving thanks to a fresh outlook on food sales,” the paper writes.

There has been an unexpected jump in the number of people who mainly use notes and coins for their daily spending, despite the UK moving closer to becoming a cashless society, a report has found (The Guardian).

Compass Group nudged its profit forecast up for the second time this year on the back of strong new business wins and a widening value gap with the high street (The Times £).

Big investors are positioning themselves for “a turning of the tide” for London’s unloved stock market, hoping that an improving economy, lower interest rates and political stability will finally boost cheap British shares (Financial Times £).

Fuller, Smith & Turner has revealed a strong start to its financial year, with the pub group toasting sales growth and improving margins (Mail).