Raising prices could drive up the cost of living even further and would hurt the least well off most, the Bank of England governor has warned firms (BBC News).

The head of the Bank of England has said he is “much more hopeful” for the UK economy, as interest rates were raised to their highest for 14 years (BBC News).

Inflation and rising bills mean UK households are spending 12% more on essentials than they were a year ago, with almost four in 10 people having to use credit cards to cover these costs, new data shows (The Guardian).

Fortnum & Mason is attempting to shed its image as a grocer to the super-rich and attract a wider audience with a revamp of its flagship store (The Telegraph).

A study reveals that farming is responsible for more than a quarter of the particle pollution in UK cities (The Guardian).