Consumer goods group Unilever has said inflation has peaked, as the maker of Marmite and Magnums reported better than expected sales growth in the first half of the year (Financial Times £). Unilever reported better-than-expected first-half sales driven by price rises as the consumer goods group that owns brands such as Marmite and Dove soap said UK inflation had peaked (The Times £). Magnum and Marmite-maker Unilever has reported profits soared over the first six months of this year, based almost entirely on raising its prices (BBC).

The company behind many popular consumer brands including Marmite and Magnum ice creams has revealed a surge in profits, as the UK’s competition regulator seeks evidence on whether shoppers are getting a raw deal at the tills (Sky News). The maker of Marmite, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, Unilever, has reported rising revenues after it increased prices by nearly 10%, even as consumers squeezed by the cost of living crisis bought fewer products (The Guardian).

Unilever has warned it could increase the prices of dozens of household favourites – even after a 20% boost in profits. (Daily Mail)

Staying in Russia is the ‘least bad option’ – the new chief executive of Unilever defended its ethical record as questions mount up over so-called greedflation and its continued presence in Russia. (Telegraph)

Emma Powell in The Times writes: “It was not a triumphant sign-off from Alan Jope, the now former Unilever boss. Look past the sales and margin headlines, both better than the market had been expecting, and the consumer goods group is winning less market share.” (The Times £)

Nice profit margins, Unilever, but spare us the ‘sharing the pain’ gloss, writes Nils Pratley in The Guardian. “What Unilever et al are really doing is managing the fine trade-off between price increases and the volume of products to ensure a 17% margin doesn’t become 15%. “Sharing the pain” is gloss.” (The Guardian)

THG, the London-listed online health and beauty retailer, is in advanced talks to buy City AM, the London-based business newspaper which is teetering on the brink of administration. Among the most significant motivations for the deal is said to be the opportunity to give clients of THG’s Ingenuity digital brand-building and e-commerce platform greater access to a financially literate audience in the form of City AM’s readership. (Sky News)

Almost £2bn was wiped off the value of Compass Group yesterday after a profit warning from one of its biggest rivals (The Times £). Compass Group upheld its annual guidance as the group posted strong growth across all regions during the third quarter (Daily Mail).

The Telegraph’s Questor share column tips “unsung hero” Kitwave. “Kitwave can hold its own against large wholesalers because it is prepared to make “little and often” deliveries. Its larger rivals typically have a £2,000 minimum order size and they do not want to go to small shops multiple times in a week.” (Telegraph £)

Investors are avoiding US consumer companies that would be particularly exposed to an economic downturn, according to analysts and fund managers, in a sign that recession fears are still widespread despite robust economic data and gains in the broader stock market. (Financial Times £)

Trader Joe’s has recalled two of its own-branded cookies after a supplier alerted the boutique US grocery chain to suspicions of “rocks” in the dough. (The Guardian)