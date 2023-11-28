The HMV owner Doug Putman has said his planned rescue of the retailer Wilko collapsed because “everyone just got a little bit greedy” and was not thinking about the jobs that could have been saved (The Guardian).

Unilever is on track to sell 53bn non-reusable sachets containing anything from sauces to shampoo in 2023, breaking its commitment to switch away from single-use plastic, a report from Greenpeace has found (The Guardian).

M&S has been caught up in a cultural appropriation row after it was criticised for selling “Spanish Chorizo Paella Croquetas” (The Times £).

The maker of Branston Pickle has been forced to make “unprecedented” price increases after manufacturing costs soared (The Telegraph £).

UK shop inflation eased to the lowest rate in more than a year in November as competition increased in the run-up to Christmas and food cost growth continued to fall, according to industry data (The Financial Times £).

Shop prices in early November were 4.3% higher than they had been a year earlier, down from the 5.2% inflation reported in October and from the peak of 9% inflation ­recorded in May, ­according to the latest data from the British Retail Consortium and NielsenIQ (The Times £).

The UK’s largest retailers have warned Rishi Sunak that his government risks prolonging the cost of living crisis by driving up the cost of doing business on the high street with Brexit red tape and higher taxes (The Guardian).

Retail sales volumes have fallen on an annual basis for a seventh consecutive month in November and companies are braced for another decline next month, according to an industry survey (The Times £).

A feature in The Telegraph (£) explores, in the wake of the Hotel Chocolat deal, how ‘Big Chocolate’ is taking over and looks at the smaller brands that are fighting back

Importing disposable, single-use vapes will be banned from January, the health minister, Mark Butler, will announce on Tuesday, in an attempt to prevent more children from becoming addicted to nicotine (The Guardian).

The value of rare whiskies sold at auction has recorded the steepest fall in a decade other than during the pandemic, indicating that softening demand for luxury items is spreading to an asset class previously seen as a haven from volatile markets (The Financial Times £).

US consumers were spending their way to the biggest online shopping day ever on Monday, shelling out for products from Barbie dolls to electronics at the start of retailers’ holiday season (The Financial Times £).