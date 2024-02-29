Ocado has threatened to sue Marks & Spencer over a multi-million pound payment for their online grocery partnership amid a growing row over performance (Telegraph).

Asda’s private equity backer is taking control of pet shop Jollyes in a deal that will see the supermarket’s former chief Andy Bond brought in as chairman (Telegraph).

The private equity firm, which also owns pub group Stonegate and David Lloyd Leisure, has bought a majority stake from previous owner Kester Capital (Mail).

Inappropriate conduct by Reckitt employees in the Middle East contributed towards the consumer goods company reporting an unexpected drop in fourth-quarter revenues (The Times £).

Reckitt said compliance procedures found ‘an understatement’ of trade expenses for the fourth quarter and previous quarters of 2023. These have hit the firm’s adjusted profits to the tune of around £35m (Mail).

Just Eat Takeaway has declared a €1.5bn impairment charge from past acquisitions as the online food delivery group bore the cost of buying rivals in its push to become the biggest in the sector in Europe (Financial Times £).

Even the delivery of jam today and the promise of more tomorrow, or at least later in the year, failed to lift the mood and share price at Just Eat Takeaway.com (The Times £).

Eating lots of ultra-processed food may send you to an early grave and make you depressed and anxious, a review of evidence has concluded (The Times £).