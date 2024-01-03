Aldi and Lidl, the discount supermarkets, have enjoyed record Christmas trading amid the cost of living crisis, with Friday December 22 was the busiest trading day ever for both discounters (The Times £). The grocery discounters Aldi and Lidl both rang up their best ever Christmas sales performance in the UK as shoppers sought ways to save cash during the cost of living crisis (The Guardian). Discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl have both reported “record” Christmas trading as shoppers looked to cut the cost of their celebrations (The BBC).

Aldi and Lidl report ‘best ever’ Christmas sales. Aldi said it sold 42 million pigs in blankets last month, while Lidl sold the equivalent of a British turkey every two seconds in the week before 25 December. (Sky News)

Lidl’s UK arm sales soared in December as consumers flocked to the supermarket chain, which achieved its busiest trading period in its history. (The Daily Mail)

Aldi UK joined rival discounter Lidl in revealing a record Christmas trading period on Tuesday, with the German-owned firm seeing its busiest ever day on 22 December. (The Daily Mail)

Marks & Spencer shares hit a five-year high as investors predict the high street stalwart will be crowned the best-performing retailer over the Christmas period (The Telegraph £). Marks & Spencer made a bright start to the new year following a bumper 2023. The rally came amid a major turnaround in its fortunes driven by higher food sales alongside booming demand for its revamped fashion ranges (The Daily Mail).

HSBC has joined a host of rival high street lenders vying to snap up Tesco Bank as its owner mounts a fresh attempt to offload the business. Sky News reports that HSBC has submitted an indicative offer for Tesco Bank, which has about five million customers and employs more than 3,500 people. (Sky News)

THG has backed a non-executive director whose re-election had been opposed by more than a fifth of shareholders at its annual general meeting. (The Times £)

Falling inflation and interest rates should drive share price growth for consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser. The Telegraph’s Questor share tip column says the company’s shares have been a big disappointment since our recommendation but a recovery looks imminent. (The Telegraph £)

Manufacturers suffered a worse December than had been expected as poor demand from key trading partners hit their exports. (The Times £)

More than 230 independent vape shops opened across the UK last year, new figures have revealed. (Sky News)