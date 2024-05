The Tempus shares column in The Times (£) takes a look at Diageo and writes “there is much to like about the group, but uncertainty looms over its American business”.

Cattle prices have tumbled as the US government steps up measures to contain the spread of a bird flu outbreak among the country’s cow herd (The Financial Times £).

Former Bank of England Governor Lord Mervyn King has criticised “groupthink” at the central bank for fuelling the inflation crisis (The Telegraph £).