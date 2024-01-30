New Brexit border rules could cut the shelf life of fresh food from mainland Europe by a fifth and leave some deliveries from the EU unsaleable, major food bodies have warned (The Guardian).

The cost to importers of Britain’s post-Brexit food and plant safety inspection regime remains unclear, undermining trade, business groups have warned (The Times £).

Shares in London-listed vaping firms took a kicking yesterday after Rishi Sunak announced a ban on disposables, with Chill Brands losing nearly a third of its value (Daily Mail).

Delivery Hero is selling its stake in fellow online food dispatch group Deliveroo, as the sector comes down from the highs of the pandemic-boom of consumer demand for takeaways (Financial Times £).

Tesco says Kylie Minogue has become the unlikely winner of Dry January, with sales of her no-alcohol sparkling rosé up 75% on this time last year (The Times £).

Shop price inflation slowed to its weakest pace in nearly two years this month in a further sign of mounting disinflationary pressures that could prompt the Bank of England to cut interest rates in the first half of this year (The Times £).

The British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday that annual shop price inflation slowed to 2.9% in January, down from 4.3% in December (Financial Times £). It is the seventh consecutive monthly decline and the lowest rate since May 2022.

The government’s decision to scrap VAT-free shopping for tourists is costing the economy £11.1bn in lost GDP and deterring about two million foreign visitors each year, according to an analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (The Times £).