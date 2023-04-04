A John Lewis Christmas dragon called Excitable Edgar has seen off a challenge from Fred, a fire-sneezing counterpart, in a copyright battle that lacked any seasonal cheer (The Times £).

A self-published author who sued John Lewis over its 2019 Christmas advert about a trouble-making dragon has lost her case (The Guardian).

Fay Evans claimed the company’s two-and-a-half minute ‘Excitable Edgar’ advert which was aired in 2019 bore “striking” resemblances to her own work ‘Fred The Fire-Sneezing Dragon’ (The Telegraph).

The boss of Warburtons has vowed to return the bakery’s crumpets and loaves to Waitrose’s shelves following a bust-up that led to the supermarket axing its entire range last year. Jonathan Warburton said it would be “just a matter of time” before the supermarket stocked its products again as the pair remain locked in talks (The Telegraph).

L’Oréal has agreed to buy Australian high-end cosmetics group Aesop from its Brazilian owner, in the largest acquisition for the French company in decades (The Financial Times £).