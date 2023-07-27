More than 1,000 western companies have retreated from Russia since its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February last year, including major multinationals like McDonald’s and Heineken.

For the many that have remained, despite vocally condemning the atrocities carried out by Vladimir Putin since the start of the war – including Unilever, Pernod Ricard, and Nestlé – criticism has been piling up.

However, there are reasons why exiting Russian is “not straightforward”, as Unilever’s chief business operations and supply chain officer Reginaldo Ecclissato recently explained. The company has three options: to abandon operations entirely; to sell them to a Russia-based buyer; or to continue running them under what it calls “strict constraints”.

The dilemma has been compounded by the fact that the Kremlin has ramped up efforts to establish or amend laws that make it difficult for foreign companies to pull out without facing serious legal and financial ramifications. This tactic is widely considered retaliation for sanctions imposed by western leaders that have resulted in the halving of Russia’s $604bn foreign currency reserves so far, according to UK government estimates.

Carlsberg stymied over sale of Baltika brewery

One key concern for international businesses looking to shut up shop is their assets may now more likely be taken over by the state and potentially used to directly fund the war.

Putin’s government has been escalating the introduction of different legal frameworks that allow for the nationalisation of foreign assets in the country, with the most recent victims being two major fmcg groups – Danone and Carlsberg, both of which were in the process of selling their operations and had their assets seized by the state last week.

Carlsberg had recently signed an agreement to sell its local brewery, Baltika, which was subject to regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of certain conditions determined by the state.

The Danish company said in a statement it “has been operating in accordance with local rules and regulations in Russia and finds this development unexpected”.

“Following the presidential decree, the prospects for this sales process are now highly uncertain,” it added.

Danone, too, had kickstarted the process of transferring the control of its Russia subsidiary EDP back in October last year, which it said was “progressing according to the expected schedule”.

In a statement following the government’s assets seizure, the French dairy giant said the changes “took place without the knowledge of, or approval by, Danone” and it was “investigating the situation”.

Key challenges Finding an appropriate buyer in Russia

Receiving regulatory approval from the Kremlin during sales processes

Legal prosecution, including asset seizing and illegal bankruptcy charges for the company and local management

Financial costs vs reputational damage

While it is still unclear what will happen to both subsidiaries, reports claim Putin ordered the companies to be “temporarily managed” by the Russian Federal Agency for State Property Management after oligarchs close to him showed an interest in the assets.

Neither Carlsberg’s nor Danone’s Russian operations contributed significantly to their global profits, Moody’s analysts noted.

But “the decision from the Russian government adds uncertainty to the process and makes it less clear what the proceeds of the sale might be”, they said. It might also compel other businesses like Unilever “to remain in the country, because exiting the market looks increasingly difficult”.

This is of benefit to Putin, as the Federal Treasury can continue banking on taxes paid by these companies. In 2022 alone, Unilever paid around £33m in taxes to the Russian state, it said, about the same as it did the year before (pre-war).

So, while the Dove, Cornetto and Marmite maker has been subjected to intense backlash over the past year for continuing to do business in Russia, its fears that abandoning its operations – which include four factories and a head office – will lead to its assets being “appropriated and then operated” by the state are valid.

But its insistence that staying in the country is the lesser of all evils as it allows it to have some type of control over its operations is also under threat. The Kremlin’s move on its fmcg counterparts shows “no western assets are safe in Russia any more”, Alexandra Prokopenko, non-resident scholar at Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and former central bank official, told the FT.

Fmcg companies actively operating in Russia Unilever

Nestlé

Philip Morris

Bacardí

Campari

L’Oreal

Pernod Ricard

Procter & Gamble

Mondelez

Auchan

PepsiCo

Mars

Coca-Cola HBC

Ferrero

Associated British Foods

Russian authorities could retaliate

Foreign companies also face the prospect that Russian bankruptcy law could be used, leading to criminal penalties – particularly for their local employees.

Kremlin officials have suggested companies use a “fast-track” procedure that would put their local managers in charge of the operations.

But Unilever and other consumer goods companies like British American Tobacco have expressed concerns that Russian authorities could retaliate by considering this a criminal act, leading to bankruptcy-related charges for their local management.

Russian prosecutors have previously warned western companies that their workers could face jail time if they shut down production of essential goods, like hygiene products and baby formula, which Nestlé and Unilever, for instance, still sell there.

Unilever has come under fire from activists for also selling non-essential items like ice creams there. It’s not alone in this regard.

Since the invasion of 🇺🇦, we've engaged with 125 companies to call for a responsible exit from Russia.



Our analysis shows: the excuses used by companies to stay are unwarranted, unsubstantiated, and, in certain cases, cynical.



Will they ever move from compliance to conscience? pic.twitter.com/ufr92HiKHX — B4Ukraine (@B4Ukraine) July 27, 2023

But Ecclissato explained in a recent letter to the B4Ukraine campaign group that “the Russian government has made it clear that the employees of companies in Russia which abandon or run down their business could face criminal prosecution” and therefore “the closure of our ice cream business could be considered such a breach”.

The other issue international companies face is that, while pressure in the west for them to sever ties with Russia is growing, sanctions forbid them from selling their stakes to a good share of Russian businesses and individuals, so the market options are limited.

Tobacco maker Philip Morris International – which holds about $2.5bn in assets in the country – admitted earlier this year it may never sell its Russian business because Kremlin and western terms are so stringent deals are near impossible to make.

CEO Jacek Olczak told the FT that talks with three “serious” potential buyers fell through because “nobody knows how I can make it work”.

Unilever has acknowledged this too and said the alternative to closing the business was to sell it, but that to date it had “not been able to find a solution which avoids the Russian state potentially gaining further benefit, and which safeguards our people”.

However, even the safeguarding of its people is not a guarantee at the moment – new Russian conscription law is forcing companies to co-operate with the state if any of its employees get called up to join the Ukraine war. Unilever has this week acknowledged the law and said it would comply with it despite having global policies in place that cover the safety and wellbeing of its workers.

This too has earned it criticism from campaigners. “One day you’re manufacturing ice cream, the next you’re gearing up for the frontline. You can’t say Unilever isn’t offering its employees varied work experience,” Valeriia Voshchevska, campaigner for the Ukraine Solidarity Project, told the BBC.

“If this is protecting your workers, I’d hate to see what putting them in harm’s way looks like.”

Danone revealed a €700m hit after Russia took control

While the costs of pulling out may not be crippling for many of these foreign multinationals, they are still worthy of note: Danone revealed this week that the move by the Kremlin to take control of its EDP Russia business has caused a €700m impairment

Carlsberg had previously said selling its Russian assets meant a writedown of about 9.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.28bn)

McDonald’s took a hefty $1.4bn hit from the sale of its fast food restaurants in Russia

Belgian brewer AB InBev’s divestment of a non-controlling stake in its Russia joint venture led to a $1.1bn impairment charge

Heineken, which said in April 2023 it had found a prospective buyer but approval was still pending, estimated the exit would cost it about €400m

Overall, foreign companies face a strenuous choice – on the one hand, they can continue to operate in Russia and try to guarantee their workers some semblance of safety, but uncertain of whether they will successfully avoid the Kremlin’s legal wrath.

This will undoubtedly come with huge amounts of pressure from campaigners and consumers alike, as well as potential reputational and financial damage. French drinks giant Pernod Ricard learned this the hard way, when a decision to resume exports of its Sweden-made Absolut Vodka led to a massive revolt among hospitality businesses in the Nordic countries, which refused to sell the company’s alcoholic beverages until it was forced to fully stop exports to Russia.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has even accused businesses in the country of “sponsoring the Russian war machine”.

On the other hand, fmcg multinationals can try to cut ties with Russia by navigating the increasingly complex legal minefields of finding an appropriate buyer that pleases both western countries and the Kremlin – and even that is not assurance that the government will not take over its assets and hand them over to war-supporting oligarchs.

All things considered, Unilever’s branding of the situation it finds itself in as “undesirable” sounds like a euphemism, to say the least.