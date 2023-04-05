Fish Said Fred has launched an oven-ready added-value fish range into Tesco.

It includes a Cod Kyiv, Cheesy Smoked Haddock and Sea Bass Fillets with a Creamy Pesto Crumb (rsp: £6 each).

The New England Seafood-owned brand launched the range in response to growth in demand for convenience meals, it said.

It added that the range “reimagined classic British dishes and flavours to provide quick, convenient and delicious meal solutions”.

“This new launch continues Fish Said Fred’s mission to help people fall in love with tasty, healthy and responsibly sourced fish, whilst maintaining our positioning of being accessible to UK families,” said Lisa Cowell, head of brand at New England Seafood.

The range launched into the supermarket at the start of the month with a £1 off for Tesco Clubcard holders through Clubcard Prices until 14 May.

The NPD will also be supported through a national outdoor campaign and Tesco marketing in-store and online, including dedicated trolley panels, recipe shelf talkers and e-commerce campaigns.

The range is responsibly sourced with all fish certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council to ensure the products have “the lowest possible impact on the marine environment”, said Cowell.

The wider Fish Said Fred range is available in Tesco, Sainsbury’s Ocado, Waitrose and Mindful Chef.