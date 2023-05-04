Fish Said Fred has launched new packaging across its 17-strong range.

The new design focuses on the brand’s core messaging and USPs, alongside the bright colours of its original pack design.

The New England Seafood International-owned brand’s food photography takes centre stage, with recipe imagery designed to inspire consumers.

The packaging also features new QR codes, which direct consumers to “family-friendly and simple-to-follow” recipes on the brand’s website.

The redesign has been handled by a team at Chilli UK.

“The new look stays true to Fish Said Fred’s mission to help people fall in love with tasty, healthy and responsibly sourced fish, whilst maintaining its position of being accessible for families,” said the brand.

Fish Said Fred only uses fish from Marine Stewardship Council or Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified farms and fisheries.

It said the new packaging was the next step in its progression, following rapid growth since its launch in 2020.

The revamp follows the launch of a new oven-ready range in Tesco last month, which includes a Cod Kyiv, Cheesy Smoked Haddock and Sea Bass Fillets with Creamy Pesto, Lemon & Parsley Crumb.