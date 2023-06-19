Sofina Foods has proposed plans to close its Young’s Grimsby factory, with the potential loss of 285 roles.

The protein giant, which owns both Young’s and Karro has proposed to close the Marsden Road site from October 2023.

Following the closure, the remaining whitefish processing will move to the Humberstone Road site in Grimsby and smoked fish processing to the Fraserburgh site in Scotland.

The decision to close the site was due to “changes in future demands for products” produced at the site, Sofina said.

A number of new roles will be created at the Humberstone Road and Fraserburgh sites to support the transfer, it added. However, the closure could still see the loss of 285 roles in September and October.

Sofina will now commence a formal consultation with staff and represeentaitves at the Marsden Road site as soon as practicable, to discuss and consider options.

“During the coming months, we will work closely with our employees, and any other appropriate organisation, to ensure that there is meaningful consultation before any decisions are made and that colleagues at Marsden Road have all the information and support they may need,” said a statement from the company.

The company added that the proposals did “not reflect on the committed and skilled teams who work there – they are a credit to the company”.