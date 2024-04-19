Whitby Seafoods has purchased Portavogie-based fishing boat The Golden Ray.

The Golden Ray B963 is a scampi trawler skippered by third-generation fisher Darren McClements, who has been fishing for over 37 years.

McClements will join Kilkeel Seafoods, the Northern Ireland-based company that is part of Whitby, as fleet operations director.

The company said it had chosen the boat as its first purchase as it will enable the company to showcase best practice and model the highest welfare and sustainable fishing methods to support the UK nephrops fishery.

It is part of a long-term investment strategy for the business.

“This important purchase means we can showcase best practice in gearing and technology and the highest welfare standards,” said MD Daniel Whittle.

The Golden Ray has partnered with Whitby for many years to undertake many fishing gear trials, including work on a number of gear selectivity devices, catch handling innovation and more efficient propulsion.

New technologies being tested on the boat could give clear sight of the fishing grounds, so The Golden Ray can head directly to the best fishing areas to reduce fuel usage and the impact on the seabed, Whitby said.

“This investment shows Whitby Seafoods’ tangible commitment to provide real on-the-water solutions to further improve the welfare of fishers and the sustainability of scampi, the dish we are famous for,” said Whittle.