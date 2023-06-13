Young’s Seafood has expanded its premium Gastro frozen fish range with the launch of two new lines into Iceland.

Following the successful introduction of the sole species into the Gastro range with the launch of its Sicilian Lemon Pepper Sole Fillets in 2022, Young’s has now rolled out a second sole product with its new Tempura Battered Roast Garlic & Herb Sole Fillets (rsp: £4.50/280g).

Introducing a new and distinctive flavour profile, the fillets offered shoppers “a different species alternative to traditional cod and haddock, providing inspiration for those looking for mid-week ‘dinner for tonight’ options and weekend meal occasions”, Young’s said.

The processor has also added a Signature Breaded Sweet Chilli Fish Fillets line to the range (rsp: £4.50/270g), which was said to be an ideal option alongside a crunchy Asian salad or noodles. The two pieces of NPD went on sale in Iceland on 12 June.

It comes amid a significant period of growth for the Gastro brand, with value sales up 20.8% in the past 12 weeks to £19m [IRI 12 w/e 22 January] and annual sales sitting at £78.1m, up 9.1% over the past year. [IRI 52 w/e 22 January].

“Whilst we are seeing shoppers moving spend from out of home to in home due to cost of living increases, many consumers still want to retain the feel-good factor of eating out,” said Young’s MD Julian Fletcher.

“Premium frozen fish is perfectly placed to cater for these needs, and we’re seeing this trend reflected in the growth of our Gastro brand, which has welcomed 500,000 new shoppers over the past year [Kantar 52 w/e 23 January] as shoppers seek out delicious, new fish options that can add excitement to mid-week dinners and weekend meal occasions alike,” he added.

“Young’s Gastro has been the number one brand in premium frozen fish for over 10 years and the introduction of our new Tempura Battered Roast Garlic & Herb Sole Fillets and Sweet Chilli Fish Fillets to the Young’s range continues our commitment to offer tasty, premium fish options that can satisfy consumers’ cravings for restaurant-quality dishes at home.”