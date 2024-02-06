Young’s Seafood has launched a range of coated fish products inspired by Asian cuisine.

The Taste of Asia range is part of Young’s Gastro brand and includes four limited-edition products: Korean Inspired Chilli, Lime & Ginger Breaded Fish Fillets, Thai Inspired Sweet Chilli Breaded Fish Fillets, Japanese Inspired Lime & Soy Tempura Battered Fish Fillets and Thai Inspired Breaded Fish Cakes.

The brand hopes the new range will enable consumers to serve coated fish products alongside sides other than chips, such as noodles, rice or salad, “to add a delicious twist to midweek meals and inspire new consumption occasions”.

The range has flavours inspired by the authentic flavours of south east Asia and all products have a classic breaded or battered coating that shoppers know and love.

“We are always looking at new ways we can bring inspiration from the restaurant world to the frozen aisle, something which has helped drive the Gastro brand’s growth in recent years,” said Julian Fletcher, marketing director at Young’s Seafood.

“With consumers looking to introduce more seafood in their diet, and their growing interest in global cuisine, we’ve created four new products that offer an easy way to bring more taste and excitement to fish at mealtimes.”

Korean food has been rapidly increasing in popularity in restaurants over the past few years and Young’s said it had taken inspiration from the well-known ingredients of this cuisine to create its Korean Inspired Chilli, Lime & Ginger Breaded Fish Fillets (rsp: £4.75/ 270g).

Thailand has also offered inspiration for the brand with its Sweet Chilli Breaded Fish Fillets (rsp: £4.75/270g) and Thai Inspired Breaded Fish Cakes (rsp: £4.50/ 400g).

The final product in the range is its Japanese Inspired Lime & Soy Tempura Battered Fish Fillets (rsp: £4.75/270g), which offers a “tangy, umami flavour that is unique to the category”, said the brand.

Young’s has also introduced a new pack design that includes the core features of the Gastro brand while differentiating with a new pattern and colours to create a standout theme.

The products will be launching in Iceland in February, followed by Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, with more listings expected to follow.